The dean of students at a middle school in Banning is behind bars in a child sex case.Police arrested 55-year old Charles Mayer on Friday.Officers say he'd been chatting on social media with someone he believed was a 14-year old boy. It was actually detectives.They arrested him at the place he'd arranged to meet the boy.Mayer was recently appointed dean of students at Nicolet Middle School.Before that, he was a teacher there.The school district released a statement saying Mayer is now on unpaid administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any district facility or school during the investigation.