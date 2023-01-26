ABC icon Barbara Walters memorialized in a comic book

Get a first look at 'Tribute: Barbara Walters'

Los Angeles -- The life of iconic journalist Barbara Walters is being memorialized in a comic book.

"Tribute: Barbara Walters," by TidalWave Comics will be released tomorrow, January 26.

TidalWave Comics

Walters had worked with the publishers on a previous project. Publisher Darren G. Davis said, "She gave us her insight and exclusive info which we have used in this issue as well. She was amazing and inspiring to work with."

Walters broke ground in the world of journalism, including becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 at ABC News. Along the way, she interviewed politicians, dignitaries, celebrities and newsmakers and created "The View" in 1997.

She passed away last month, on December 30, at the age of 93.