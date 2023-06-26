Pretty in Pink: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

It's been the dream of thousands of young girls for many decades... owning Barbie's Malibu beach house. Now, the favorite accessory in Barbie's world appears to have come to life, pretty in pink and ready for a party!

This three-story look-a-like to Barbie's iconic Malibu dream house is certainly pretty in pink! ABC7's Air 7 was over the property Monday... and it looks a lot like a set that could have been used in Warner Bros. upcoming "Barbie" movie. There's a dance floor, a giant pink slide, a huge swimming pool that features floating letters that spell out "KEN", who of course is Barbie's longtime boyfriend.

No word yet on if the mansion will be open to the public.... but it's worth noting this same house was used back in 2019 for an Airbnb promotion celebrating 60 years of the Barbie brand.

"Barbie" fans will be able to see the new movie about the iconic doll when it hits theaters on July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and is directed by Greta Gerwig.