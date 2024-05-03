Suspect in custody after shots fired as flames rip through Lynwood home

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Shots were fired and a suspect was taken into custody as massive flames ripped through a home in a Lynwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a house fire and reportedly encountered a person who was barricaded inside the home located in the 4800 block of Olanda Street.

Shots rang out when firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

Apparently, the suspect was roaming outside the home and was then taken into custody by sheriff's department personnel.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as black smoke billowed into the air, and flames were getting close to a nearby home.

A sheriff's helicopter landed on the street as firefighters began to get a better handle of the blaze.

It's unclear if anyone else was inside the home or what caused the fire.

