'Barbie' screening with live orchestra coming to the Hollywood Bowl this summer

KABC logo
Friday, February 9, 2024 8:51AM
Greta Gerwig's blockbuster movie "Barbie" will be shown at the Hollywood Bowl on a giant screen as a live orchestra performs the score.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Barbie" is coming to the Hollywood Bowl this summer.

The Oscar-nominated movie will be shown at the famed venue on a giant screen as a live orchestra performs the score.

Fans of the movie can dance the night away with an all-women, mostly women of color orchestra known as the Barbie Land Sinfonietta.

Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt will be the conductor, according to the Hollywood Bowl's website.

"Barbie The Movie: In Concert" will take place July 27.

Single tickets for the show go on sale May 7.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film was the highest grossing film of 2023 and is nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

