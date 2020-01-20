Barricaded suspect in custody after setting fires at East Hollywood residence, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after police say he barricaded himself inside an East Hollywood residence and started setting fires inside the building Sunday evening.

Los Angeles police say they responded to a residence near the corner of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 8:40 p.m.

The man was seen screaming outside a window, then lit items on fire and allegedly threw them at officers nearby. Police say he's wanted for possible assault with a deadly weapon.

The building he was in and at least two others were evacuated.

It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.

There were no reports of any injuries, but multiple fires had been started in and around the building.

It was not immediately known what led up to the incident. The suspect has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakeeast hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyfirebarricade
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News