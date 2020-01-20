Barricaded suspect in custody after setting fires at East Hollywood residence, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after police say he barricaded himself inside an East Hollywood residence and started setting fires inside the building Sunday evening.Los Angeles police say they responded to a residence near the corner of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 8:40 p.m.The man was seen screaming outside a window, then lit items on fire and allegedly threw them at officers nearby. Police say he's wanted for possible assault with a deadly weapon.The building he was in and at least two others were evacuated.It was not immediately known how many people were evacuated.There were no reports of any injuries, but multiple fires had been started in and around the building.It was not immediately known what led up to the incident. The suspect has not been identified.