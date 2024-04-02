Barton Mound memorial plaque unveiled in Irvine to commemorate fallen LASD officers

The notorious Manillas gang ambushed the four officers and shot and killed them in 1857.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial plaque known as Barton Mound was unveiled at San Diego Creek Trail in Irvine to recognize the site where Los Angeles County Sheriff James Barton and several officers were slain while pursuing outlaws in 1857.

"At the end of the day you need men and women who have the courage to do what the Sheriff did back then and what are men and women in uniform are doing every day," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

"January 23, 1857, Sheriff Barton fell at the hand of the Manillas along with Deputy Daly and Constables Little and Baker," said John Stanley, retired Lieutenant for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The notorious Manillas gang ambushed the four officers and shot and killed them. Stanley said the battle ended once Sheriff James Barton was killed. Barton was the first to die in office in the line of duty.

"Barton raised himself on his left elbow and hurled his empty revolver at the outlaw. Then Andres Fuentes walked up and fired point blank in the Sheriff's face. With the death of Barton, the battle ended," Stanley said.

The incident happened over 160 years ago. City leaders said it's important to honor the officers' heroism and their legacies.

"To be able to honor a brave man, him and the entire posse of what they did out here that day, remembering that is critical for not only everyone that's in law enforcement today or has retired from law enforcement, but for our community as well," Luna said.

"I'm just really pleased with the city of Irvine to honor the Barton Mound plaque and we hope people from all over Los Angeles will come down and see it," said Irvine councilmember Mike Carroll.

