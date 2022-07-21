Covina All-Stars advance to Pony League World Series, launch fundraiser to cover travel costs

But, in order to travel to the championship tournament in Modesto, the team is trying to raise about $15,000 to cover hotel and travel-related expenses.
The head coach Jesse Chavez said he's proud of the young athletes.
"I got boys that are hitting home runs in this last tournament that were struggling to hit the ball altogether in the first tournament," Chavez said. "So everyone's betting getting a whole lot better through the All-Star series."
The Covina team is undefeated, racking up 12 wins in a row. They're hoping to continue their winning streak at the Pony League World Series this weekend.