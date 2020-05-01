Video captures woman brutally beaten with bat by man in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Disturbing video shows the violent attack of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat by a man in Corona Tuesday.A witness said the woman went into Jerry's Liquor store in the 500 block of E. 6th Street and was asked to leave, but she began to break things, including a store window.The man, who apparently works at the store, grabbed a bat, chased the woman outside and began hitting her a number of times as she screamed.The witness said the woman is apparently known in the neighborhood for breaking the windows of local businesses and has a mental illness.Corona police arrived after the beating and took the woman into custody, according to the witness. She was later treated for her injuries at a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.On Thursday, police returned to the scene and arrested the man.