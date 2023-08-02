11 essential beach products for a day of fun in the sun

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Beach season is upon us. If you want to be prepared to have fun in the sun, look no further. From swimsuits to Bluetooth speakers and sunscreen, here are all your must-have beach essentials.

1. Women's One Piece Swimsuit - $29.74

Cupshe has something for everybody and every body. Their v-neck one-piece swimsuit includes tummy control and adjustable shoulder straps. Cupshe swimsuits know how to make a splash.

Image credit: Amazon

2. Cover-up Dress - $27.99

This will be your go-to outfit for the sweltering summer. It's stylish enough to go from the beach to dinner with the girls.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Flip-Flops (3-pack) - $12.99

If you plan on hanging by the beach all summer, get yourself a pair (or three pairs in this case) of flip-flops. You'll be living in these all season long.

Image credit: Old Navy

4. Sun Hat - $25.99

Protect your face and look chic with this convenient sun hat. This hat has over 33,000 reviews on Amazon and comes in over dozen different styles that can match any beach outfit.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Straw Tote - $25.99

This chic tote is perfect for a beach day or a trip to your local farmers market. They're durable, functional, and highly Instragrammable.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Beach Towels - $41.99

Colorful, quick-dry towels are essential to keep you and your little ones dry after a dip in the water. Bundle them with some head towels and a suave tote bag to complete your beach look.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Sunscreen Lotion

Give your skin the treatment and protection it deserves! Sunscreen is a must if you plan to have fun in the sun, and Neutrogena's sunscreen will help you stay protected at the beach.

Image credit: Amazon

8. Insulated Tumbler - $25.99

Stay hydrated on those hot summer days. This tumbler is double-insulated and will keep your drink iced all day long.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker - $99.95

Put your beach jams on full blast at the beach or the pool for up to 12 hours of fun in the sun. This waterproof speaker is a steal and is currently more than 30% off.

Image credit: Amazon

10. Beach Chair - $59.74

A beach chair with a cup holder and a place for your towel? Throw in a thrilling novel and you got yourself the perfect beach day.

Image credit: Amazon