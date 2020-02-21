Pets & Animals

Bear tranquilized after wandering Monrovia neighborhood

By ABC7.com staff
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A black bear was tranquilized Friday morning after it was spotted wandering a Monrovia neighborhood.

The animal was spotted near Hillcrest Boulevard and N. Mayflower Avenue around 5:30 a.m., making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys.

At least one vehicle came close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past it in the early-morning darkness.

The bear could be seen making its way into the front yards of several homes.

Just after 9 a.m., authorities tranquilized the bear and hoisted it into the flatbed of a pickup truck to be transported.
A massive black bear was seen wandering in a Monrovia neighborhood, prompting a response from local news media, wildlife officials and curious onlookers.


It was unclear whether the bear was the same animal reported in the same neighborhood on Thursday.
