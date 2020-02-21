Bear tranquilized after wandering Monrovia neighborhood

The animal was spotted near Hillcrest Boulevard and N. Mayflower Avenue around 5:30 a.m., making its way along residential streets and into nearby alleys.
At least one vehicle came close to the bear in the middle of a street, driving past it in the early-morning darkness.
Large bear roaming neighborhood in Monrovia. https://t.co/0FxwHX6HZg https://t.co/v5JOHamMau— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 21, 2020
The bear could be seen making its way into the front yards of several homes.
Just after 9 a.m., authorities tranquilized the bear and hoisted it into the flatbed of a pickup truck to be transported.
It was unclear whether the bear was the same animal reported in the same neighborhood on Thursday.