Bear cub fatally struck by 2 cars on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was struck and killed on the 14 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. Two cars struck the animal, which appeared to be a cub that was seen dead on the side of the freeway.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where one of the cars that struck the bear was stopped in lanes with minor damage to the front end.

It's unclear how the animal made it onto freeway lanes.