Must-see video: Bear seen playing with bear toy in South Lake Tahoe pond

This will definitely brighten up your day.
LAKE TAHOE (KABC) -- Nothing beats a nice bath on a warm, sunny day.

A bear was spotted spending some time in a cool pond and playing with a bear toy in South Lake Tahoe.

Toogee Sielsch shared a video on Instagram that shows a bear named Tamarack taking a bath in a pool with a bath toy.

"No idea where that bear bath toy came from, maybe he poached it from a nearby apartment complex," Sielsch wrote on the Instagram post.

Sielsch said the bear was reportedly treated for burns on its feet and then escaped the wildlife rehab center that rescued him.

Sielsch said he had tracked the bear's activity since August 2021.

