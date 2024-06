Bodycam vid shows officers chasing fast pig through streets of Northern California town

Officers in Northern California had to chase Pickles the pig after he got loose on the streets.

SEBASTAPOL, Calif. (KABC) -- This may be one of the cutest police chases you have ever seen.

Police body camera captured officers chasing after Pickles the pig after he got loose and started running through the streets of Sebastapol in Northern California.

Police say, for such a small animal, Pickles was exceptionally fast and strong. They chased him for several blocks until he was finally cornered in a side yard and captured.

Pickles is now back home after being let go with only a warning.