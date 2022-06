EMBED >More News Videos This will definitely brighten up your day.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A bear was caught on video strolling down a sidewalk in a Monrovia neighborhood last week, causing a bit of a traffic jam as cars slowed down to take photos and videos.Video captured by a resident shows the bear casually strolling in front of homes.A resident said people in the area told her they had seen the bear before, sometimes with cubs.According to the City of Monrovia, bears often venture into the area as the weather warms up "after emerging from their winter dens in search of food."