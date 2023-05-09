Police confirm remains found in Santa Monica are of tech CEO missing since November 2021

The remains of a Los Angeles man behind an app called Sober Grid who has been missing for more than a year was found in Santa Monica last month.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains of a Los Angeles tech CEO who has been missing for more than a year were found in Santa Monica last month.

Beau Mann, who was last seen a few days after Thanksgiving in 2021, was found dead in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, police said.

The coroner confirmed the remains were those of Mann but a cause of death has not yet been reported.

Mann, 39, created the Sober Grid app, which connected thousands of people battling drugs and other addictions, offering them support and solutions.

According to investigators, when Mann vanished on Nov. 30, 2021, he sent a text to 911, saying he was in an Uber and needed help.

He was never seen or heard from after that.

His loved ones say Mann's spirit will live on in the Sober Grid community he created.