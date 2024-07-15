Former LASD Sheriff Baca, who suffers from Alzheimer's, missing in San Marino

A search is underway in San Marino for former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca who was reported missing Sunday.

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Lee Baca, the former sheriff of Los Angeles County, was reported missing Sunday from his home in San Marino, the sheriff's department confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Baca, 82, suffers from Alzheimer's disease, his attorneys said in 2016. There was no immediate indication of foul play in his disappearance.

A relative or friend reported him missing Sunday, the department says. San Marino police are searching for him, with support from the LASD.

Baca served as sheriff from 1998 to 2014. In 2017, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuse in county jails. He reported to prison in February 2020 and was released in January 2022.