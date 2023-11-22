Beaumont unveils city's first all-inclusive playground

This is considered a significant milestone for Beaumont and its commitment to well-being in the community.

Beaumont opened its first all-inclusive playground this week.

The state-of-the-art design provides a welcoming and accessible space for kids of all ages and abilities. The revamped park offers accessibility ramps, a number of slides, musical elements and much more.

Not only was the park playground revamped, the City of Beaumont also repainted the basketball courts, installed new benches and trash cans.