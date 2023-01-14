Beaumont officer shoots 2 suspects after driver rams police vehicles, authorities say

BEAUMONT, Calif. (CNS) -- Two suspects were shot and wounded by police and one officer was injured after a vehicle pursuit in Beaumont Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, as officers from the Beaumont Police Department attempted to stop a pickup truck that fled and led them on a pursuit, the department said.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle entered a cul-de-sac in the 500 block of Xenia Avenue, and upon reaching the end of the road, the truck allegedly turned around and began ramming police vehicles, which led to the shooting.

An officer was injured from the suspect ramming the officers' vehicles and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities reported there were three occupants in the truck. One had a minor complaint of pain, while the driver and a second passenger were taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds. The driver was in critical condition, and the second passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave per department policy. The names of the officers were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact Detective Angela Chapparosa at 951-769-8500.

