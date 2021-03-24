YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand

She started experimenting with makeup tricks and began creating videos designed for women who look like her.
In 2015, she posted a beauty tutorial on YouTube showing women how to use red lipstick to conceal dark under-eye circles. The video went viral, racking up over 10 million views!
Mutyala went from a vlogger to a CEO, creating the online platform Live Tinted to focus on inclusive, diverse beauty and offers products for every shade in between.
She created the best-selling Huestick, a 4-in-1 multistick that can be used as a color corrector, eye shadow, blush or lipstick. The Huestick comes in three universal shades to match any skin tone.
