localish

YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Deepica Mutyala was growing up, she struggled to find cosmetics that matched her skin tone.

She started experimenting with makeup tricks and began creating videos designed for women who look like her.


In 2015, she posted a beauty tutorial on YouTube showing women how to use red lipstick to conceal dark under-eye circles. The video went viral, racking up over 10 million views!

Mutyala went from a vlogger to a CEO, creating the online platform Live Tinted to focus on inclusive, diverse beauty and offers products for every shade in between.

She created the best-selling Huestick, a 4-in-1 multistick that can be used as a color corrector, eye shadow, blush or lipstick. The Huestick comes in three universal shades to match any skin tone.

Check out Live Tinted online at shoplocalish.com!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbeautybeauty productsktrkdiversitylocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the community leaders behind 1st transgender district in the world
Drag Queens go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
This Woman-owned company is making comfortable, sustainable pajamas!
New Jersey's food truck for DOGS!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Fire traps people on roof of DTLA building
San Bernardino County ER doctor reflects on pandemic
Gun violence continues to be a challenge for LAPD
Show More
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
Chrissy Teigen shuts down Twitter account
Concern over COVID variants persists in LA County
Top minds on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open
OC hopeful for move to orange tier
More TOP STORIES News