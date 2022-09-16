Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of stores that will be closing and it includes several Southern California locations.

The company is set to close 56 stores in the coming weeks, with the long-term plan of closing 150 stores.

The four Southern California stores shutting down soon are the following locations:

Burbank: 201 East Magnolia Blvd

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

Palmdale: 39421 10th Street West

Santee: 9918 Mission Gorge Road

In August, the chain announced a restructuring that includes the closure of around 150 stores, layoffs and a possible stock offering.

The company said it had obtained more than $500 million of new financing and was reducing 20% of its workforce.

Although it is closing 150 namesake stores, it will keep its Buy Buy Baby chain.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said that it would go back to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels.

Days after the company's announcement, Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, was found dead after falling from a Manhattan high-rise apartment.

A law enforcement source told CNN that he jumped to his death from the 57-story skyscraper.

Bed Bath & Beyond is "profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," a company spokesperson said.

Arnal was named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit accusing him, Ryan Cohen and other large shareholders of engaging in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the price of the company's stock.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

The CNN Wire and WPVI-TV contributed to this report.