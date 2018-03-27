Bedridden man killed, 2 injured in house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes that also left two people injured, including a firefighter, officials said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
A man, described by his family as bedridden from a rare disease, was killed in a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Trudie Drive. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure.

The victim was identified by family members as a 48-year-old man. They said he wasn't able to get out of the burning home on his own as he was bedridden from an illness he had been battling for the past year.

His 86-year-old mother was able to make it out. As she was wheeled into an ambulance, she described opening her bedroom door and facing a wall of flames.

Family members said the man stayed in the front part of the house, which was set up like a hospital room.

The man and his mother were transported to a hospital, where one of them was listed in critical condition. Fire officials later confirmed that the man died. A distraught man at the scene said the deceased person was his brother.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze, which was knocked down shortly before 1 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersfirefighter injuredhouse firefireRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News