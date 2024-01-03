Staying up late to unwind after a long day can be bad for healthy sleep, experts say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bedtime revenge procrastination means staying up late at the end of a long day to spend some time unwinding before going to sleep.

That often means scrolling through social media while sitting in bed. But that also means getting less sleep overall - and experts say it's not a healthy habit.

Behavioral sleep medicine expert Dr. Alicia Roth says stressed out folks often stay up way too late pursuing leisure and mindless entertainment that don't really add any positives to one's life.

"Social media never ends," Roth says. "It can keep going and keep going."

Dr. Roth, with the Cleveland Clinic, says that's the "procrastination" part.

The revenge aspect is where you are retaliating against the day because you feel you didn't have enough time for yourself.

For example, a new parent or someone who has a very busy work schedule might delay sleep so they can finally relax.

While it might feel good at the moment, Roth says that lack of sleep will catch up with you - meaning you won't have as much energy.

And It can turn into a vicious cycle.

"In the long term, this can go from a choice - choosing not to sleep - into an insomnia, where I can't fall asleep. Because if this is something you do routinely, your body and your brain are going to start to learn: I get into bed and I scroll."

Roth suggests using electronic devices in another room, so your bed is not associated with technology.

Experts also add consider a bedtime ritual like drinking non-caffeinated tea and making lists so you can put your worries to bed.

Saying goodnight to a stress-filled day and getting the rest you need can be the sweetest revenge of all.