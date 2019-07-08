BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS: Massive crack opens in earth after Ridgecrest earthquake

By ABC7.com staff
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Before-and-after photos show a massive crack opening up on the desert floor along the fault line following the 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake.

The picture before the quake shows a small fissure in the surface.

After the ground started shaking on July 5, a new picture shows an additional wider crack visible on the surface.

The U.S. Geological Survey has made clear the crack is not a new fault line and the continuing quake activity has nothing to do with the San Andreas Fault.
