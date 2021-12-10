'Being the Ricardos' explores real-life drama behind the scenes of classic comedy 'I Love Lucy'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new film "Being the Ricardos" is based on the true story of the time TV star and producer Lucille Ball was accused of being a communist.Writer and director Aaron Sorkin calls it the "original cancel culture.""When the week began, they weren't at all sure they'd be doing a show on Friday. They weren't at all sure that 'I Love Lucy' would exist beyond the next 96 hours," said Sorkin.The movie takes place during one tense week of production. There are also other stories playing out, including a look at the troubled marriage of Ball and Desi Arnaz.Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman play the high-profile, high-powered Hollywood couple. And while there were bumps in the road, the stars believe Lucy and Ricky's love ran deep."And that's what the movie speaks about, I guess, about the love story between these two people that don't have anything to do with the love that they share on the show. It's a different story, because they're real people," said Bardem.Sorkin says it took him more than a year to say "yes" to writing and directing this movie because he wasn't sure about the story he wanted to tell."But Lucy and Desi's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, said to me at one point during that period, 'Listen, my mother wasn't an easy woman. Take the gloves off.' And that kind of permission really sort of catapulted me to the yes," said Sorkin.Lucille Ball was known to be a perfectionist. Kidman says she and Lucy have some traits in common."Yeah, I mean, I tried to live up to her, you know, her legend... It was a beautiful gift of a role and just trying to step into those shoes was, was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna give it my best shot," said Kidman. "We're a better world for having this comedy in the world. I would love for them to see that it's still in existence and it's still revered and it still brings joy to so many people.""Being The Ricardos" opens in limited release on Friday, and goes to Prime Video Dec. 21.