Flooding leaves Bel Air neighborhood a muddy mess

Authorities are responding to a report of flooding in a Bel Air neighborhood that may be linked to a hillside pool.
BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to a report of flooding in a Bel Air neighborhood that may be linked to a hillside pool.

Several homes on Thurston Avenue were inundated with mud in their yards and on the street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it initially responded to the neighborhood on a report of a problem with a pool on Ashdale Place.

Shortly afterward, the flooding and mud flows were observed on Thurston down the hill from the pool.

Fire officials say it will take additional investigation to determine if the problem with the pool caused the flooding or if there was a separate issue that caused both problems.
