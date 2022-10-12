2 suspects sought in smash-and-grab burglary at Bel Air pharmacy caught on video

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects following an apparent smash-and-grab burglary at a pharmacy in Bel Air that was caught on camera.

Officers responded to the Beverly Glen Pharmacy in the 2900 block of Beverly Glen Circle just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. By the time they arrived, the suspects were already gone.

Shattered glass from a broken door was seen all over the floor at the scene.

The suspects were only described as wearing dark hooded sweatshirts with trash bags. It's not clear what they got away with.

No arrests have been made.