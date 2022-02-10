Oscars

'I am astounded:' 'Belfast' star Ciaran Hinds on his Oscar nomination, working with Dame Judi Dench

'Belfast' actor Ciaran Hinds on his Oscar nomination

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran Irish actor Ciaran Hinds received the entertainment world's biggest honor... an Oscar nomination for his work in "Belfast."

Following his nomination, Hinds said "Having worked in this industry for nearly 50 years, I thought there wasn't much that could surprise me... but I can honestly say, I am astounded."

"Belfast," now nominated for seven Oscars, is writer-director Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama about a young boy growing up in 1960's Northern Ireland.

Hinds plays "Pop", the grandfather to Branagh's younger self in the film. The actor shared many of his scenes with an acting newcomer, 10 year old Jude Hill... And an acting legend, and fellow Oscar nominee, Dame Judi Dench.

"She's a phenomenal actress, the truth of her work, her instinct, and her ability to connect with people she's talking to," said Hinds. "There beside her is this extraordinary, brilliant young 10-year old scamp, who is a joy. And there's me in the middle trying to keep my end up! I have to say, I wouldn't have wanted to be in any other place."

"Belfast" is available on digital now...and on DVD March 1st.

We'll see Hinds on Oscar's red carpet March 27th.
