Man arrested in Bell Gardens for allegedly setting cars on fire

By ABC7.com staff
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- An arsonist accused of setting several cars on fire is now behind bars.

Bell Gardens police arrested 37-year old Eddie Arevalo Saturday morning.

They say he was spotted pouring gasoline over the cars and lighting them on Ira Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday.

He ran off, but witnesses called police.

Officers searched the area and found him hiding in a shed on a nearby property.

He's due in court on Tuesday.
