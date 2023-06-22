A suspect and sheriff's deputy were hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Bell Gardens.

Deputy, suspect hospitalized after shooting in Bell Gardens, authorities say

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect and sheriff's deputy were hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Bell Gardens.

A deputy-involved shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at Eastern and Florence avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

AIR7 HD was over the intersection where a white SUV could be seen with bullet holes through the front windshield.

Details about what prompted the gunfire were not available and the conditions of the deputy and suspect were not known.

