Deputy, suspect hospitalized after shooting in Bell Gardens, authorities say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, June 22, 2023 12:49PM
A suspect and sheriff's deputy were hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Bell Gardens.

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect and sheriff's deputy were hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Bell Gardens.

A deputy-involved shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at Eastern and Florence avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

AIR7 HD was over the intersection where a white SUV could be seen with bullet holes through the front windshield.

Details about what prompted the gunfire were not available and the conditions of the deputy and suspect were not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

