Bell Gardens police arrest man suspected of raping 14-year-old girl at knifepoint

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in Bell Gardens has been arrested, police confirm.Police say Robert Nunez, who was identified as a Bell Gardens-area transient, was arrested Monday morning in Long Beach. He was found near the 710 Freeway.The alleged kidnapping and rape occurred last week at an undisclosed location, according to Bell Gardens PD Lt. Dano Neslen, who described the crime as "horrific."The girl told police she was coerced into a garage by Nunez, according to a police press release.Nunez and a second suspect tied her up, then Nunez raped the girl at knifepoint, Neslen said.Officers and investigators tracked down and arrested the second suspect last week. That man was identified as 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, the lieutenant said.Perez was incarcerated in the Inmate Reception Center on $50,000 bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.Nunez was considered armed and dangerous during the search for him.