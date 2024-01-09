Woman and 7 dogs killed in a Bellflower house fire

LA County Fire said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A devastating house fire in Bellflower erupted Monday morning, killing an 80-year-old woman and her seven dogs.

"As of right now, it's not hitting me. But I know later on it's going to hit me," said the woman's son, Jay Quiazon.

Quiazon said he is heartbroken. He said he just spoke to her on the phone last night. He said his mom was a dentist and lived by herself with her seven Shih Tzu puppies.

"At least she didn't pass away hard. That's all I can say," Quiazon said.

Fire officials say the fire started around 8:08 a.m. on the 8700 block of Mayne Street. It was knocked down in less than 10 minutes. Those who live in this Bellflower community are devastated to hear of the woman's death.

"I basically saw smoke coming from the side of the house. I smelled something burning. I was on my way to go to work. I knocked on the door, called 911 and that's when the alarm started going off," said neighbor Julian Hagong.

"It's unfortunate what happened to her, but it also could have been worse for other residents in the neighborhood," said neighbor Lissette Medina.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

