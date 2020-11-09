Coronavirus

HUD Sec. Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning, ABC News has learned.

Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after he began to experience symptoms of COVID-19, though he is no longer at the hospital.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Coalter Baker, Carson's chief of staff, said in a statement to ABC News.

Carson was at the White House last week for an election night party that was also attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meadows also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsben carsonthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Biden talks COVID-19 response, economic recovery | LIVE
5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden talks COVID-19 response, economic recovery | LIVE
Suspect wounded in police shooting in Anaheim
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Dangerous road conditions through Grapevine amid winter weather
Trebek's closest friends reflect on final conversations
Trebek offered supportive words to other cancer patients
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Show More
California dad builds Disneyland-inspired coaster in his backyard
Strong winds send tent flying at boy in Pico Rivera
5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID
LAPD preparing for deep budget cuts
LA County still has more than 600,000 ballots to count
More TOP STORIES News