Labor Day sales: Here's where you can find some of the best deals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The long Labor Day weekend is just a few days away, but the holiday sales are already underway. Here are some of the best deals.

Seasonal items

The best deals are on seasonal items. Right now, retailers are trying to offload summer products, so expect deep discounts on patio furniture and grills. This is a good time to check out stores like The Home Depot and Lowe's.

You will also find deals on summer clothing and shoes. Fortunately, you can still wear those items in sunny Southern California.

There's also big deals on appliances like washers and dryers and mattresses.

Weigh your options

You can easily "comparison shop" online, but a retail expert suggests you check out local brick-and-mortar locations, too.

"If you are out and about, definitely jump into a store because some of those stores will have deals you can't find anywhere else that they specifically have on their shelves that they want to get rid of, so you might find some special savings," said retail expert Kristin McGrath for RetailMeNot.