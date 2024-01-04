These are the best smart TVs to add to your space

The right smart TV can enhance your viewing experience, by making it easier to stream from your favorite channels, game whenever you want and personalize your home screen so a simple click can help you access viewing content specifically tailored to you. Below, we've ranked our favorite smart TVs from various brands and listed key specifications under each model. Each TV is a personal favorite, tried by our staff or highly recommended by customers.

Features we looked out for in smart TVs

Resolution: We're only recommending 4K TVs below. 4K is defined as four times more clear and defined than a typical HD TV. The resolution amounts to 4000 pixels horizontally, hence the name. 4K TVs offer detailed, crisp and clear images in my experience. They're less blurry than HD TVs and images are more detailed as well.

QLED Vs OLED TVs: While we recommend both QLED and OLED TVs, it's important to know the difference between the two. OLED TVs involve each pixel being lit individually, which means they deliver better contrast and black levels. QLED TVs, on the other hand, are similar to LCD TVs involving a backlight, that's why they can get brighter. They also tend to have a longer life span than OLED TVs, in my experience.

Size: Depending on the size and look of your space, you can decide what TV is best for you. If you have a smaller room, you don't want a TV that's too large. For example, a 65-inch TV is too big for a bedroom but will be a better fit for your living room or media room. Calculate the distance between your TV console and your bed or couch, and then gauge the size of the TV you want from there.

The best smart 4K TVs

Best Samsung TV

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1199.99 to $2299.99

$1499.99 - $3799.99 Shop now at Samsung

The Samsung QN85C TV comes highly recommended by Samsung shoppers. It's got a slim design blending into your space and comes with an eco-friendly remote that features a solar panel on the back for easy charging - I own a Samsung TV and have never had my TV remote crash on me or stop working during the last three years. The TV also has Quantum HDR, which the brand says offers deeper contrasts and brighter colors for a more true-to-life picture. Other features include Dolby Atmos sound, and a dedicated gaming hub, where you can stream your favorite Xbox games without the need for a console - just get a controller and you're ready to go. Samsung TV Plus is also available, offering you free access to more than 250 live channels at no additional cost.

Sizes available: 55-inch to 85-inch, Type: QLED TV

Best LG TV

LG C3 Series Smart TV $896.99 to $4296.99

$1196.99 - $4296.99 Shop now at Amazon

The C3 series comes with Alexa built-in so you can use voice control to access your favorite apps or TV shows. Similar to Samsung's TV Plus, you also get access to free channels with LG. The TV also features a dedicated filmmaker mode, which the brand says displays content exactly how the director intended it. It also has high-speed refresh rates and NVIDIA G-Sync as well as AMD FreeSync, to give you a lag-free and tear-free gaming experience. There's Dolby Vision for brighter colors and deeper contrasts and Dolby Atmos for bigger, room-filling sound.

Sizes available: 42-inch to 83-inch, Type: OLED TV

Best Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $896.99 to $4296.99

$519 - $4296.99 Shop now at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV is the most affordable option on our list and a great starter smart TV for you. It has Alexa built-in for hands-free control and access to your favorite streaming apps. There are three HDMI ports, HDR for better contrast levels and Dolby Vision for even more clarity (only available on models 65 inches and up). It's not the slimmest TV of the bunch, and doesn't have the latest QLED or OLED tech, but it still procudes 4K quality at an affordable price point. Plus, you'll get six months of MGM+ for free if you buy now.

Sizes available: 43-inch to 75-inch, Type: LED

Best Sony TV

Sony A80L Smart 4K TV $1598 to $4798

$1698 - $4798 Shop now at Amazon

Sony smart TVs are optimized for the latest PlayStation 5, which means you'll face low lag times and no buffering on your favorite games. Sony's XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos Pro are designed to deliver life-like pictures with pure blacks and accurate color matching. This TV has Google built-in for voice control, but can also function with Alexa if that's your preferred voice assistant. The brand prides itself on making the screen the speaker, which should deliver better, room-filling audio that matches the dialogue on screen.

Sizes available: 55-inch to 83-inches, Type: OLED TV

