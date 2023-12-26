The best weekly sales, up to 59% off

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean that holiday deals are over too. Right now, you can get everything from top-rated air purifiers to plush dog beds, up to 59% off. We've rounded up the best weekly deals below. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

15% off Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier $84.99

$99.99 Shop now at Amazon

This top-rated air purifier is designed for spaces up to 1,000 square feet and can cleanse your air from any dirt, dust or pollutants as small as 0.3 microns in size, according to the brand. It's whisper quiet, has 3-in-1 filtration and weighs just 7.5 pounds, allowing you to place it anywhere in your home. Right now, it's also 15% off.

30% off Nordstrom Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat $159.60

$228 Shop now at Nordstrom

These Tory Burch flats are some of the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn - and you can shop them now for 30% off in three colorways. They have a cushioned insole, a stretchy design and the iconic Tory Burch logo up front. They're stylish and designed for all-day wear.

59% off Wayfair Wazee Matte 16 Piece Dinnerware Set $32.69

$79.99 Shop now at Wayfair

Wayfair's end-of-year sale is here and there are a ton of deals to be found, including 59% off this 10 piece dinner set. It includes dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls and mugs, plus it's available in five different colors. Each cookware is both dishwasher and microwave-safe as well.

43% off Amazon Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed $33.99

$59.99 Shop now at Amazon

Made for medium dogs, this supportive bed helps distribute weight evenly and provides both pressure and joint support, according to the brand. It's bolstered on its side to give your pet a place to rest their head on and is currently 43% off.

34% off Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo i5 $229

$349.99 Shop now at Amazon

This robot vacuum can also function as a mop and is designed for both dry and wet cleaning. It has a 4-stage cleaning system that can get rid of dirt and debris while adjusting to different floor types, be it carpet, wood or tile. It also pairs with Alexa for voice control, if needed.

