Best winter accessories for women

It's cold outside, and we've picked the best winter accessories to keep you feeling warm and looking stylish this season. From scarves to thermal leggings, there's an accessory that falls into everyone's budget.

How we chose these winter accessories

Each of these accessories was chosen based on affordability and quality. We selected accessories that are $130 and under from reputable brands and/or sellers that you won't second guess purchasing.

Features that we looked out for

Affordability: We've suggested items that won't cost you more than $200, including products that start as low as $15.

Quality: We've looked at customer reviews to gauge the reputability of our recommended brands and sellers to ensure that the quality of the items that we're suggesting is high. We also looked out for durability.

Best Winter Accessories for Women

25% off Lululemon Lululemon Women's Cable Knit Pom Beanie $39

With over 100 reviews, this Lululemon beanie is a great addition to your wardrobe and the simplistic black color will make this item that go with everything in your closet.

Anthropologie Lucky Zone Faux-Fur Bucket Hat $48 Shop Now

I love having an accessory that makes a statement, and this fuzzy bucket hat is an eye-catching piece, sure to elevate any outfit. This dark green is one of my favorite muted colors and style apart, this hat will also keep your head and ears warm.

Amazon RIIQIICHY Winter Scarfs for Women $19.99 Shop Now

Stay warm this winter with this Amazon bestseller. This item is multifunctional and can be worn as a scarf, shawl or wrap and comes in a variety of colors, including this deep green.

Amazon Geyoga Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves $13.99 Shop Now

One of my favorite accessories for the wintertime is a pair of touch screen gloves. With over 3,500 customer ratings, these gloves are warm and soft, with fabric on the fingertips so that you can use your devices in the cold winter conditions.

Amazon CHRLEISURE Women's Winter Warm Fleece Lined Leggings $18.99 Shop Now

Be prepared for those frigid winter days with these soft, fleece lined leggings. With over 14,000 reviews, these are an Amazon favorite, perfect to layer underneath jeans, dresses or skirts for additional warmth.

Amazon HUE Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack $18.43 Shop Now

With more than 8,000 customer ratings, this HUE sock value pack is Amazon's choice for comfortable and durable slouch socks. With an elastic top band, you won't have to worry about these socks slipping, and they add subtle detail when paired with sneakers, low cut boots or shoes.

13% off Amazon Gutimo Temperature Control Pocket Size Electric Handwarmers $19.99

Keep your hands warm with these pocket size hand warmers. Small enough to carry on the go and equipped with short-circuit, overcharge and overcurrent protection, this hand warmer is a great addition to your everyday bag for on-the-go warming in the wintertime.

40% off Amazon Women Accessory Set $29.99

Get a beanie, gloves and a scarf with this handy set. You can choose between multiple colors, and each item is soft, breathable and wrinkle resistant. The gloves included are touchscreen compatible too, so you can text or type when you have them on.

The North Face Women's Shelbe Raschel Etip Gloves $50 Shop now

These North Face gloves are great if you're stuck in colder climates for the rest of winter. This pick is lined with fleece and offers insulation. They're also water repellent and function with touchscreen devices.

Bloomingdale's Tory Burch Miller Belt $198 Shop Now

Add a subtle touch of color to your outfits with this Tory Burch belt in 'Pine Frost.' Paired with a dress, this belt can be used to cinch in your waist or can be a statement piece when wearing a pair of jeans.

