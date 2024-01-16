Fashionable winter scarves for men and women to stay warm this winter

With temperatures dropping, it's always a good time to upgrade your winter accessories. If that basic black scarf in your closet is not cutting it, it's time for a more fashion-forward look. With a scarf, you can show off your personality and create a variety of looks - a stylish and cozy scarf can elevate your winter fit for any occasion.

Giant scarves, fleece-lined scarves and wool scarves are in this winter. Below, we've rounded up seven fashionable and comfy scarves that you can shop for now.

Best women's scarves

Anthropologie Cozy Waffle Weave Infinity Scarf $78 Shop Now

This grey infinity scarf has a soft teddy lining to keep you warm and cozy. It's designed from a wool blend, is 11 inches in diameter and is perfect to wear to school or run errands in. This scarf comes in grey and neutral colors.

20% off Amazon Wander Agio Women's Lattice Large Scarf $11.99

This orange-blue plaid scarf is the #1 best seller in women's cold-weather scarves and wraps on Amazon. This stylish oversized scarf comes in 26 different colors, so there is something for everybody. A plus is that it's less than $20, so you can grab a few and create more looks. It has 25,087 ratings, with one saying, "My wife loves how versatile this scarf is. She can drape it over her shoulders as a shawl, wrap it around her neck for extra warmth, or even use it as a stylish accessory to complement her outfits. The rich colors and classic pattern make it easy to pair with a variety of clothing styles."

Nordstrom The Dreamsoft Travel Scarf $68 Shop Now

If you find yourself chilly at the airport and in the plane cabin like me, you want to get this scarf since it is big enough to use as a blanket or shawl. This one comes in three solid colors and three designs, allowing you to stay comfortable anywhere you go and look stylish. This can also be worn as a cardigan over a long sleeve and leggings.

Best men's scarves

Amazon NovForth Men's Winter Gaiter Face Scarf $15.99 Shop Now

This scarf is best in high-wind conditions as it's thick and fleece-lined to keep you warm. It comes in 21 different colors and has a 2-pack option. Since it's made from 100% polyester, it should be hand-washed to maintain its quality. It's also fast-drying and is also designed to absorb sweat, according to the brand. One review says, "The inner fur lining is super soft. This hugs my neck just right. It feels super warm, but not too hot. would purchase this again."

Amazon Villand Australian Merino Wool Tartan Knitted Scarf for Men $29.99 Shop Now

This wool tartan scarf is the perfect gift for a friend, family member or partner. It comes in six different colors and is 70-inches long. The length allows you to drape, wrap and knot this scarf in many ways. Another plus for this option is that it comes in a luxurious gift box. One review says, "Generous length, soft and comfortable material, and beautiful pattern. Kept my neck perfectly warm even in high winds.".

Coach Signature Jacquard Muffler $195 Shop Now

Black is a staple color for winter so keep warm with this 100% wool scarf from Coach. This argyle pattern would go great paired with a turtleneck and wool trench coat, in my opinion. This works well for the office or a night out.

Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Reversible Wool Blend Scarf $68 Shop Now

This dark heather wool blend scarf from Polo Ralph Lauren has a great design with fringe ends. It is reversible, which allows you to switch up your look and get twice the wear. One reviewer says, "Love the two-color blend. When you wear it you see both black and elegant gray to compliment the overall look.".

