SoCal best friends give birth to daughters on same day: 'Our girls will share the same relationship'

On the same day, at the same hospital, on the same floor using the same doctor, the two besties gave birth to their baby girls just hours apart!

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Kelcey Harris and Dezhana Stallworth have been friends since the 5thgrade.

Through elementary, high school and adulthood, the two have shared many moments with each other, but they never thought they would share their daughters' birth date too.

"We used to talk about going to college together and doing everything together," said Stallworth. "We were both like 'Is this happening?'"

"It's just going to be the cutest," said Harris. "I know it's just going to be great moments, memories, with family."

Stallworth had a C-section scheduled for Dec. 4 while Harris' due date was Nov. 14, but Harris didn't end up going into labor until Dec. 3.

"Everyone else has seen how crazy this is. Like my phone is blowing up, like this is crazy," Harris said. "Like she said, this is going to be cool. Her kids that she has now are like my babies now and I know that it's going to be the same with our girls."

This story is as much about an amazing coincidence as it is about finding true friendship. Now, these two women can watch their daughters grow to become best friends, just their moms.

"Super surreal," said Stallworth. "Our girls will share the same relationship we have, but from birth."

"When you feel like you don't have anyone else, you can always call your friend," Harris said. "Especially your girlfriend, who probably is going through the same thing as you. She's literally always been there for me."