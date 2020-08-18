Coronavirus

Could a common antiseptic be a game changer in the fight against the coronavirus?

The well-known antiseptic called Betadine, a Povidone-iodine solution, is generating a lot of buzz over a new study showing its effectiveness at killing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care and ER physician, joined Eyewitness News to break down the latest research on the antiseptic that might have been in your medicine cabinet for years.

Dr. Cardillo says he was alerted by a Ventura County doctor that the antiseptic is currently being used in the sinus and ENT surgical world in light of research out of Malaysia that showed promising results using diluted Betadine.

Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes? Local doctor analyzes risk, shares tips
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care, was posed with the following question: Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes? His answer was eye-opening.



Some surgeons are using the solution to sterilize the nasal passages before surgery, which Cardillo says is "interesting." But, plenty of caution must be used.

"Don't go get a bottle of Betadine and put it into your nasal passage," he urged.

"It has to be diluted, a 1% dilution is what the researchers have been using. Not just over-the-counter Betadine, that is too strong and it'll destroy the nasal cilia in that nasal passage. You have to be cautious," Cardillo said.

Cardillo added that the company that makes Betadine may be working on a 1% solution nasal spray "that may eradicate the virus" but strongly counseled caution and patience as the professional medical industry continues to look for potential solutions to COVID-19.

See the video above for the full interview.

First COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers describe experience, symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

With a trial for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine set to begin in the Bay Area this month, we talked to some of the first people in the U.S. who've tried a vaccine. One volunteer in Seattle said she's felt "fantastic" since being injected in March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmedical researchu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA extends relaxed parking enforcement until October
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
Watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Heat wave still threatens CA power grid with outages
Video: Passengers brawl on plane leaving Las Vegas
Michelle Obama sends message with necklace from LA jeweler
Newsom signs bill requiring ethnic studies for Cal State University students
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
Used cars in high demand amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Court rules Texas school district hair policy is 'discriminatory'
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
Data reveals LA neighborhoods with most car thefts amid COVID-19
CA teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
LA extends relaxed parking enforcement until October
More TOP STORIES News