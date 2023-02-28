Mulholland Drive closed in Beverly Crest, residents evacuated amid 'imminent' threat of mudflow

BEVERLY CREST, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- An "imminent" threat of mud and debris flow on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of some homes in the Beverly Crest area and the closure of a section of Mulholland Drive, authorities said.

The issued was discovered in the 13100 block of West Mulholland Drive at about 8:35 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said the flow was threatening or had damaged one or more homes and compromised at least one power utility pole.

No injuries or physical entrapments were reported.

"Occupants of homes nearest the incident are being calmly evacuated as a precaution," Humphrey said. "Until the issues are comprehensively assessed and addressed by L.A. city agencies, Mulholland Drive will be closed to all traffic between Deep Canyon Drive and Coldwater Canyon Avenue."

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

