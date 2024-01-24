Neighbors say 'party house' in Beverly Hills is run by squatters

The Los Angeles Police Department has been to the home numerous times, but the ownership status is complicated.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Condoms and drug paraphernalia litter Beverly Grove Place outside a reported party house located on the border of Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News squatters have been living at the home for a few months, throwing wild parties that they advertise and even charge admission for. At one point, they claimed they were raising money for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"It isn't like people are showing up at 8 or 9 at night, they're showing up at 2 in the morning with loud cars, motorcycles, Ubers, they're parking everywhere, they block the streets," said a neighbor who goes by Rick. "Where we live up here, there's small one-lane roads."

Fran Solomon, who owns the house next door that she's currently renting out, said if an emergency vehicle needed to get in the area, they wouldn't be able to.

"There's a roaming pit bull with children around. There are people drunk and stoned, wobbling, walking in and out, and then driving the canyons. Does someone need to be killed before the police will do something?" she said.

It was owned by disgraced doctor Munir Uwaydah, who fled the United States and is reportedly living in Lebanon after he was accused of playing a role in the murder of 21-year-old model Julianna Redding, whom he had dated. Uwaydah has also been linked to an insurance fraud scheme.

The company, MDRCA Properties LLC, is currently listed as the owner, but they filed for bankruptcy last year. The home is currently for sale for $4.5 million.

According to neighbors and their private investigator, the squatters who live at the home had their drivers licenses registered to the home, which has slowed the eviction process.

"They claim that they had a showing and that they were able to sign a lease for a year for $25,000, which, on its face, is just ridiculous. You don't rent that kind of house for that ... It should be $25,000 a month. We actually got a copy of the lease, and the names on the lease are fictitious. Email addresses don't exist. Phones disconnected."

Solomon calls the situation heartbreaking.

"We rented in good faith, and they rented in good faith and here they're in this situation where they are hiring an armed security guard to protect them and their family," she said. "That's how concerned our tenant is for their safety."