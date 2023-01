2 suspects steal French bulldog at gunpoint in Beverly Hills, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who stole a French bulldog at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Tuesday evening.

Beverly Hills police say the victim was walking their 11-year-old dog in the area of Rexford Drive and Charleville Boulevard around 9 p.m.

Two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog.

The victim gave them the dog and the suspects took off in a car.

Detectives have not released a description of the vehicle or the suspects.