Beverly Hills license plate reader used in capture of murder suspect draws mixed reviews

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are crediting the capture of Jerrid Powell, who is accused of murdering three homeless men, to an automatic license plate reader in Beverly Hills that flagged his whereabouts. However, the technology is garnering mixed reviews.

There are more than 2,400 cameras and 50 license plate scanners capture everything that happens along those streets, according to police.

Beverly Hills resident David Farkas likes the concept and believes it will prevent would-be criminals.

"I want them to have a second thought before they stop people like my wife on the street and they tell her to give them her jewelry... or me, my watch," he said.

The devices, including drones, are part of Beverly HIlls police's real-time watch center, where cameras are monitored around the clock.

"We're able to provide a lot of information sometimes on different crimes," said Chief Mark Stainbrook.

On Saturday, police said they tracked the license plate information of an alleged serial killer.

Police Chief Michel Moore announced that a suspect has been arrested in the murders of three homeless men in Los Angeles this week.

Investigators say they tracked Powell's getaway car in Beverly Hills using the license plate scanner. They pulled him over and took him into custody.

Constantine Delrosario from Valley Village likes how the technology was used in that case, but he still has concerns.

"On the other hand, it's also just a mild-mannered person like myself being tracked. And I don't necessarily want my movements tracked," he said. "If you are going to track me throughout the city for just the sake of tracking me, I don't agree with that."

Authorities say 33-year-old Powell shot and killed three homeless men while they were sleeping. The deadly incidents all happened last week at various locations throughout Los Angeles County. A motive has not yet been established.

Powell is also connected to a fourth murder stemming from a follow-home robbery in San Dimas.