Arrest made in killing of 3 homeless people, LAPD says; suspect also tied to San Dimas murder

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect in the three fatal shootings of homeless people in Los Angeles was identified as a man who was already in custody after being arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder of a San Dimas resident who was shot during a follow-home robbery, authorities announced Saturday.

The suspect -- identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33 -- was formally arrested on Saturday for the killings of the three unhoused men, who were shot while sleeping alone on a sidewalk or an alley, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said at an afternoon news conference.

Powell was already in custody for the San Dimas homicide that occurred Tuesday night during the follow-home robbery, police said.

The serial killings spanned four days -- from Sunday to Wednesday. The suspect was taken into custody in connection with the robbery on Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Fatal shooting suspect allegedly followed man home from West Covina to San Dimas

Investigators say the suspect followed the victim from a charging station in West Covina to his home in San Dimas, then robbed and shot him in his garage.

Authorities announced they were seeking a potential serial killer in the shootings of the unhoused men on Friday.

"Twenty-four hours ago we announced there was a killer on the loose. Now he is in custody," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at the press briefing.

Powell's vehicle was at the scene of all three homicides of the unhoused men, and a handgun recovered from the vehicle was "positively identified" as the murder weapon, Michel Moore told reporters. The vehicle and handgun were also linked to the home robbery shooting, Luna said.

ABC News contributed to this report.