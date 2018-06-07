Beverly Hills mansion burglary leads to chase; suspect gets away

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary at a Beverly Hills mansion ended with a police chase and the suspect getting away overnight. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A burglary at a Beverly Hills mansion ended with a police chase and the suspect getting away overnight.

Beverly Hills police responded to a call in the 800 block of N. Alpine Drive about midnight. Authorities said homeowners interrupted a burglar as he ransacked the multimillion-dollar house.

When officers arrived, they found a possible suspect vehicle, described as a Honda sedan, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Authorities said a chase ensued and continued onto the southbound 405 Freeway, where California Highway Patrol officers took over.

Police said the pursuit ended in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue in Long Beach, near where the suspect bailed out of the car.

A search for the driver was ongoing.

Beverly Hills police said a bag was thrown out of the suspect vehicle during the chase. Some of the stolen property was recovered, but it's unknown if that was everything that was taken, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarypolice chasemansionBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News