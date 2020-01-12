Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after he robs man of jewelry at gunpoint

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Streets in Beverly Hills were shut down after a suspect allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and fired his weapon before fleeing the scene Saturday night.Beverly Hills police responded to the armed robbery in the 300 block of N. Canon Drive after 5 p.m.The suspect allegedly robbed a man of his jewelry.Authorities shut down several blocks as they searched for the suspect. He remained on the loose before being found in a dumpster in an alleyway and arrested at 9 p.m.Streets were reopened and the area was deemed safe shortly after. There were no reports of any injuries.