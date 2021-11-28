Beverly Hills police in standoff with person inside van parked in middle of intersection

EMBED <>More Videos

Standoff shuts down Beverly Hills intersection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police on Saturday night were involved in a standoff with a person inside a vehicle that was parked in the middle of a major intersection.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

One person was located inside the car but refused to get out or comply with officers. Video from the scene showed the light-colored van pinned in by several police vehicles.

SWAT officers were called to the intersection and arrived by 10 p.m. Traffic in the area was blocked off.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countystandoffpolice
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News