Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' could soon be playing in a movie theater near you

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get ready, Beyhive!

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour could soon be coming to a big screen near you.

According to Variety, Queen Bey is in talks to have her historic tour shown in AMC theaters.

If both sides sign off on the project, the film could hit theaters as early as December 1.

The deal is similar to the one Taylor Swift just secured for her popular The Eras Tour. By the time Beyoncé takes her final bow this weekend, her tour will have grossed close to $560 million in ticket sales.