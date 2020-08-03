11-pound-4-ounce baby delivered at Texas hospital

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.
Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.
"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."
According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby on record was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955. That baby boy was born weighing 22 pounds 8 ounces.
Guinness World Records reports the heaviest baby born in the United States was 22 pounds in Seville, Ohio, in 1879.